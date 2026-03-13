ShawSpring Partners LLC Has $72.48 Million Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,009 shares during the quarter. monday.com comprises 10.8% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $72,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in monday.com by 219.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting monday.com
Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product update — monday.com announced “AI Agents” that let external AI agents onboard and operate on its platform, strengthening its AI capabilities and potential monetization paths if adoption follows. monday.com Welcomes AI Agents to Its Platform
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing — monday.com filed its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20?F with audited 2025 financials; this is routine disclosure but worth reviewing for any new management commentary or risk disclosures related to AI investments and litigation. monday.com Files its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary — a recent analysis highlights stretched share-price declines and solid recent fundamentals (25% YoY revenue growth, positive GAAP operating profit) but flags AI-driven competitive risks and management withdrawing multi?year guidance; useful context for value-focused investors. monday.com: My Top Pick Crashed 50%, What I’m Doing Now
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk and investor notices — multiple law firms have announced class-action suits and securities-fraud investigations alleging misleading growth projections and undisclosed deterioration in customer trends. The volume of filings and solicitations (Pomerantz, Robbins Geller, Rosen and others) raises the probability of litigation costs, management distraction, and further downward pressure on the stock while allegations are resolved. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors… INVESTOR NOTICE: monday.com Ltd. Investors… Rosen Law Firm Urges monday.com Ltd. Stockholders…
monday.com Stock Down 3.2%
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $73.58 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $316.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $149.93.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.
The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.
