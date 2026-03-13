ShawSpring Partners LLC Has $72.48 Million Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,009 shares during the quarter. monday.com comprises 10.8% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $72,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in monday.com by 219.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $73.58 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $316.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $149.93.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

