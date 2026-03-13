Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $841.29 million and approximately $58.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000609 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,889,817,997 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy. The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, Weibo, LinkedIn, GitHub, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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