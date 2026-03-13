Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $841.29 million and approximately $58.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00013772 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001895 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003709 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002603 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,889,817,997 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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