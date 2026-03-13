Investors Purchase Large Volume of Larimar Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,011 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 861 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LRMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lifesci Capital raised Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners upgraded Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Larimar Therapeutics
In related news, Director James E. Flynn bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,622,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,114,785. The trade was a 88.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 44.2% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 30,606,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,861,000 after buying an additional 9,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,923 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,622,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,168 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,230,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 6,823,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 970,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
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