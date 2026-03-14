ATI (NYSE:ATI) Director Sells $1,019,438.25 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Director David Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ATI Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $141.94 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $168.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.66.

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ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $198,787,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ATI by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,201 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ATI by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,785,000 after purchasing an additional 929,333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 684.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ATI by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,923,000 after purchasing an additional 702,656 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

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ATI Company Profile

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Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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