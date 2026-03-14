ATI (NYSE:ATI) Director Sells $1,019,438.25 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATIGet Free Report) Director David Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ATI Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $141.94 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $168.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ATI (NYSE:ATIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $198,787,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ATI by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,201 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ATI by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,785,000 after purchasing an additional 929,333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 684.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ATI by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,923,000 after purchasing an additional 702,656 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ATI (NYSE:ATI)

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.