Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ur Energy Q4 Earnings

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ur Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get Ur Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Ur Energy Stock Performance

URG opened at $1.59 on Friday. Ur Energy has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $612.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 63.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ur Energy by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.?based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company’s core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company’s flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.