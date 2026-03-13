Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 256 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 345.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,393.09 per share, with a total value of $498,784.23. Following the transaction, the director owned 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,152.58. This trade represents a 18.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total transaction of $324,173.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,852.36. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $34,179,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,612.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,644.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,809.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,210.72 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $27.59 by $0.04. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 12.47%.The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $28.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,318.38.

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

