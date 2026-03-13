Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,198 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. First National Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 72.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $233.40 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The firm has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DZ Bank reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.65.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

