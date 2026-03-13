Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up Q1 and Q2 2027 EPS estimates and lifted its FY2027 view (Q1 $2.07, Q2 $2.28, FY $9.54), signaling slightly stronger near-term earnings expectations that can support multiple expansion. Zacks Analyst Blog

Zacks Research nudged up Q1 and Q2 2027 EPS estimates and lifted its FY2027 view (Q1 $2.07, Q2 $2.28, FY $9.54), signaling slightly stronger near-term earnings expectations that can support multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Large, unusually active call buying occurred (?130,626 calls traded, ~1,013% above average), a bullish flow that often precedes upward stock momentum or reflects investor/hedge-fund optimism. (No article link provided)

Large, unusually active call buying occurred (?130,626 calls traded, ~1,013% above average), a bullish flow that often precedes upward stock momentum or reflects investor/hedge-fund optimism. (No article link provided) Positive Sentiment: Institutional focus on GILD has risen within the Nasdaq-100, which can increase demand from index/quant strategies and boost liquidity and share price support. Gilead Institutional Focus Rises

Institutional focus on GILD has risen within the Nasdaq-100, which can increase demand from index/quant strategies and boost liquidity and share price support. Positive Sentiment: Sector commentary remains constructive for large-cap biotech (e.g., Josh Brown saying large-cap biotech can be “growth” plays), which can lift sentiment for Gilead given its scale and drug franchises. Josh Brown commentary

Sector commentary remains constructive for large-cap biotech (e.g., Josh Brown saying large-cap biotech can be “growth” plays), which can lift sentiment for Gilead given its scale and drug franchises. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies Financial Group initiated research coverage on Gilead — initiation can be a catalyst but the impact depends on the stance/ratings in the report. Jefferies Coverage Started

Jefferies Financial Group initiated research coverage on Gilead — initiation can be a catalyst but the impact depends on the stance/ratings in the report. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead’s presentation at Barclays’ Global Healthcare Conference and related transcripts provide investor detail on strategy and pipeline but are informational unless new guidance or data were released. Barclays Conference Transcript

Gilead’s presentation at Barclays’ Global Healthcare Conference and related transcripts provide investor detail on strategy and pipeline but are informational unless new guidance or data were released. Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary notes investors aren’t universally rotating into traditional safe-havens; this broader flow context can mute or amplify healthcare moves but is not a Gilead-specific driver. Macro investor flows

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5%

GILD opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $180.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 309,280 shares of company stock worth $43,935,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.