Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,687,000 after purchasing an additional 556,203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,193,000 after purchasing an additional 494,886 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,363,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,795,000 after buying an additional 173,325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $260.75 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $281.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

