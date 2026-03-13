Martingale Asset Management L P Has $19.07 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.46 and a 1-year high of $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Argus boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Williams Trading set a $137.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.90.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

