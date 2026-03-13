Invesco Ltd. Buys 39,320 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,320 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,144,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,680.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,002.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,124.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,631.18 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Many analysts remain constructive on MELI over the longer term — consensus still shows heavy buy/support and a well-above-current average price target, underscoring that several firms view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Article Title

Many analysts remain constructive on MELI over the longer term — consensus still shows heavy buy/support and a well-above-current average price target, underscoring that several firms view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $2,600 — a downgrade in view but still a level implying meaningful upside versus today’s price, reflecting mixed near-term views but continued fundamental support from some large brokers. Article Title

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $2,600 — a downgrade in view but still a level implying meaningful upside versus today’s price, reflecting mixed near-term views but continued fundamental support from some large brokers. Neutral Sentiment: MercadoLibre committed $3.4 billion of investment in Argentina for 2026 (logistics, tech, fintech) — this should support long-term market share and growth but will pressure margins and cash flow in the near term. Article Title

MercadoLibre committed $3.4 billion of investment in Argentina for 2026 (logistics, tech, fintech) — this should support long-term market share and growth but will pressure margins and cash flow in the near term. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded MELI from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target to $2,100, flagging margin pressure from heavy reinvestment — that call triggered immediate selling and is the main proximate cause of today’s decline. Article Title

JPMorgan downgraded MELI from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target to $2,100, flagging margin pressure from heavy reinvestment — that call triggered immediate selling and is the main proximate cause of today’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns are weighing on risk-assets: investors are pricing in margin compression from continued heavy spending (logistics, credit expansion, marketing) and short-term geopolitical risk that has amplified selling in the session. Recent coverage highlights the margin squeeze and macro/geopolitical sensitivity. Article Title

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

