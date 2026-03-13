Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $312,831.45 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 648 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.20, for a total value of $320,889.60.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mark Brosius sold 648 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.10, for a total value of $316,288.80.

On Monday, December 15th, Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36.

On Friday, December 12th, Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.8%

ISRG opened at $479.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.05 and its 200-day moving average is $512.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,026,776,000 after buying an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 162,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,856,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.