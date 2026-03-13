Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $312,831.45 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 648 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.20, for a total value of $320,889.60.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mark Brosius sold 648 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.10, for a total value of $316,288.80.
- On Monday, December 15th, Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36.
- On Friday, December 12th, Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.8%
ISRG opened at $479.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.05 and its 200-day moving average is $512.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.
Key Intuitive Surgical News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded ISRG to Buy with a $590 target, which boosts near?term sentiment and signals analyst confidence in upside. Citigroup upgrades Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- Positive Sentiment: The da Vinci system won FDA clearance for cardiac surgery, opening a much larger TAM (from ~17k to ~160k potential procedures in cleared markets) — a material long?term growth catalyst if adoption follows. ISRG’s da Vinci Gains FDA Nod for Cardiac Surgery
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations (19% revenue growth, EPS beat) and management highlighted recurring revenue strength — these prints underpin the bullish analyst commentary and recent outperformance days. Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock outperforms competitors
- Neutral Sentiment: Long?form bulls argue “massive growth ahead” from da Vinci 5, Ion and SP platforms — supportive for the multi?year case but not a near?term catalyst. Intuitive Surgical: The Robotic Surgery Leader Still Has Massive Growth Ahead
- Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation pieces note ISRG trades well above historical P/E levels, creating a tension between growth expectations and an elevated multiple — keeps the stock range?bound absent fresh catalysts. Assessing Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Management guided for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 — a notable near?term headwind to growth expectations. Intuitive Surgical Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (multiple senior exec trades in March) is visible and may be fueling profit?taking and downside pressure despite strong public messaging. SEC filing: Insider Sale Disclosures
- Negative Sentiment: Stock has recently fallen more than the market on low?volume sessions, indicating short?term technical weakness and profit?taking after the post?earnings run. Intuitive Surgical Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,026,776,000 after buying an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 162,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,856,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.
In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.
