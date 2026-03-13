Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $42.12 Million in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 375,653 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,122,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $1,970,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $297,293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $120,363,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,815,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,080,000.
Sandisk News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI-driven NAND demand and pricing momentum are lifting Sandisk’s outlook — industry reports and analyst commentary point to tightening NAND supply and sharp near-term price gains, which support higher margins and cash generation for pure-play NAND suppliers like SNDK. Sandisk Surges on AI Storage Demand: Is the Rally Already Priced In?
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap and data center wins — Gen5 TLC and BiCS8 TLC/QLC pipeline progress (including a second hyperscaler nod for Gen5) reinforce expectations for a higher-margin data center SSD mix over coming quarters. These technology wins support revenue leverage if adoption continues. Gen5 TLC, BiCS8 Pipeline Power Sandisk’s Data Center Growth Ambitions
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership activity — SanDisk joining SK Hynix collaboration to develop high?bandwidth flash for AI signals deeper industry alignment on AI-optimized NAND, which can expand addressable market for SanDisk’s AI/data-center solutions. Sandisk Joins SK Hynix To Shape High Bandwidth Flash For AI
- Neutral Sentiment: New leveraged ETF listings include SNDK — 2x leveraged ETFs that reference SanDisk can increase trading volume and intraday volatility (both amplifying rallies and pullbacks) but don’t change fundamentals. Nvidia isn’t alone: SanDisk, Pan American Silver now have 2X leveraged ETFs
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation/transcript — Recent Cantor conference remarks provide more color on execution and guidance; useful for conviction but not an immediate catalyst unless guidance changes materially. SanDisk Presents at 2026 Cantor Conference Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and “rally already priced in” debate — some analysts warn the stock’s rapid run-up and high multiples raise timing risk; investors may be booking gains or waiting for confirmation that pricing/margins will sustain. Sandisk Surges on AI Storage Demand: Is the Rally Already Priced In?
- Negative Sentiment: Large institutional/insider selling and secondary share dynamics — recent filings and reporting show notable institutional reductions and insider sales; combined with a priced secondary by Western Digital (SanDisk not selling), this can create perceived supply overhang and weigh on the stock near-term. SanDisk gains as investors stay bullish on AI-driven NAND pricing momentum
Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk
Sandisk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $618.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.36. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $725.00. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion and a PE ratio of -81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $490.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.
About Sandisk
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
