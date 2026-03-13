Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $42.12 Million in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 375,653 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,122,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $1,970,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $297,293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $120,363,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,815,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,080,000.

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $618.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.36. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $725.00. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion and a PE ratio of -81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $490.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

