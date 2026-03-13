Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 117,422 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

