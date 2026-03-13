Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 1,331,828 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,567,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,331,828 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $30,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.05 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.13%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

