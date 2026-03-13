Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $39.19 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4,972.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,952 shares during the period. Murphy USA comprises about 3.0% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $39,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,940,000 after acquiring an additional 323,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,967,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 3,650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,573,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 676.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 491,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 95,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.53, for a total value of $343,894.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,155 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $456,444.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,778.17. This represents a 42.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,970 shares of company stock worth $6,212,365 over the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE MUSA opened at $454.38 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.23 and a 12 month high of $523.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 75.75% and a net margin of 2.43%.The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

