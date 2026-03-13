Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 110,188 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,983,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lumentum by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 447,208 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,771,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,975 shares in the company, valued at $52,381,235.50. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Northland Securities set a $350.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Lumentum Stock Down 8.3%

LITE stock opened at $616.09 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $783.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

