Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,710 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Amrize worth $30,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amrize during the second quarter worth $670,915,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Amrize during the second quarter worth $622,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth $220,404,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth $161,761,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMRZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Amrize News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amrize this week:

Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying from senior management (CEO disclosed a multi-million dollar purchase and other executives have added shares), which signals management conviction in the business. Insider Buying: Amrize CEO Acquires Stock

Significant insider buying from senior management (CEO disclosed a multi-million dollar purchase and other executives have added shares), which signals management conviction in the business. Positive Sentiment: SEC filings show multiple recent purchases by the CTO, CFO and other insiders — cumulative insider accumulation increases alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing: Insider Transactions

SEC filings show multiple recent purchases by the CTO, CFO and other insiders — cumulative insider accumulation increases alignment with shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and favorable analyst coverage (several raises/reaffirms and a “Moderate Buy” consensus) provide a constructive medium?term backdrop. Brokerages Give AMRZ Moderate Buy

Institutional buying and favorable analyst coverage (several raises/reaffirms and a “Moderate Buy” consensus) provide a constructive medium?term backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasised an investment?led growth strategy on the earnings call — positive for long term but may delay margin/near-term revenue improvements. Earnings Call Signals Investment?Led Growth

Management emphasised an investment?led growth strategy on the earnings call — positive for long term but may delay margin/near-term revenue improvements. Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue missed estimates (reported $2.84B vs. ~$2.95B expected) and was slightly down YoY — the top?line miss is the main near?term driver of weaker sentiment. MarketBeat: AMRZ Earnings/Revenue Details

Q4 revenue missed estimates (reported $2.84B vs. ~$2.95B expected) and was slightly down YoY — the top?line miss is the main near?term driver of weaker sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Disclosure of a large increase in CEO compensation (reported jump year?over?year) could raise governance concerns for some investors. QuiverQuant: CEO 2025 Pay Revealed

Disclosure of a large increase in CEO compensation (reported jump year?over?year) could raise governance concerns for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Today’s pullback appears to be light?volume and may reflect short?term profit?taking or cautious reaction to the revenue miss despite insider buys.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In related news, insider Jaime Hill bought 3,184 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.34 per share, with a total value of $179,386.56. Following the purchase, the insider owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,840. This represents a 13.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Johnston bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 25,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,983.40. The trade was a 20.37% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,656.

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

