Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 8,872 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Qualcomm by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 437,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Qualcomm Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.53. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. This trade represents a 18.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

