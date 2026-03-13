Ingrid Joerg Sells 4,614 Shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) CEO Ingrid Joerg sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $119,364.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 378,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,188.30. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Constellium Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE CSTM opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 6,985.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Constellium News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellium this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a new $300 million share?repurchase program (effective after the May 21, 2026 AGM; replaces prior plan through Dec 31, 2028) — a clear capital?return signal that can support the stock and EPS. Read More.

Board authorized a new $300 million share?repurchase program (effective after the May 21, 2026 AGM; replaces prior plan through Dec 31, 2028) — a clear capital?return signal that can support the stock and EPS. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage have turned more positive after earnings and upgraded 2026 outlooks; research notes point to improving cash?flow momentum and estimate upgrades that support higher valuations and target prices. Read More.

Analysts and coverage have turned more positive after earnings and upgraded 2026 outlooks; research notes point to improving cash?flow momentum and estimate upgrades that support higher valuations and target prices. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Business momentum: Constellium’s Packaging & Automotive unit is seeing rising shipments and benefit from higher aluminum prices, which is lifting near?term revenue and margins for that segment. Read More.

Business momentum: Constellium’s Packaging & Automotive unit is seeing rising shipments and benefit from higher aluminum prices, which is lifting near?term revenue and margins for that segment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/value screens (Zacks) flagged CSTM as a “fast?paced momentum at a bargain” and “recent price strength” candidate — supports investor interest but is not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More. • Read More.

Momentum/value screens (Zacks) flagged CSTM as a “fast?paced momentum at a bargain” and “recent price strength” candidate — supports investor interest but is not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported this week (CEO, CFO and multiple SVPs sold shares at roughly $24.7–$25.9). Aggregate executive sales (~$2.6M reported across filings) can create short?term downward pressure and may raise investor questions despite company fundamentals. Read More.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.