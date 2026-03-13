Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Raised to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.68). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.The business had revenue of $658.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,317,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $44,064,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,980,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,663,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,330,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

