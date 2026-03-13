Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,379,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,094,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,237,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,361,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,971,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,706,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,059,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comcast by 133.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,187,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 554.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,005,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,876 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Comcast News

Positive Sentiment: Comcast will expand its Comcast Business high?speed, symmetrical internet, cybersecurity and tech services into the Quad Cities — its first infrastructure investment in Iowa — which should grow B2B recurring revenue and widen the company's service footprint.

Positive Sentiment: FreeWheel (Comcast's ad tech unit) launched an AI agent infrastructure to streamline buying/selling of premium video ads and is piloting with PMG — a product that can boost ad yield and margin over time if adoption scales.

Positive Sentiment: Xfinity will deliver THE PLAYERS Championship in RealTime4K via NBC Sports/Golf Channel, a content/tech differentiator that can aid customer retention and upsell for video/broadband bundles.

Neutral Sentiment: Comcast scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings conference call for April 23 — a clear near?term catalyst when management will give updated subscriber, ad and parks/streaming outlooks.

Neutral Sentiment: Industry piece comparing Charter vs. Comcast highlights strategic differences (Charter focused on connectivity; Comcast more diversified into theme parks, streaming, live sports). Useful framing for investors weighing relative long?term bets.

Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports this week show a flagged "large increase" but the published values are zero/NaN and days?to?cover = 0.0 — likely a data/reporting anomaly, so treat short?interest impact as unclear until corrected filings are posted.

Negative Sentiment: Market coverage notes Comcast shares have dipped more than the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting short?term selling pressure and investor caution despite recent product wins.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Stories

