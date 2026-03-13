Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 833.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.65.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.5%

HON stock opened at $233.40 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $248.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average is $212.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

