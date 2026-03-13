Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Fair Isaac worth $240,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $612,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $365,831,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 871.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,348,000 after acquiring an additional 162,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,593,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac
In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,308. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain strong: recent commentary and upgrades highlight robust earnings and durable demand following FICO’s latest results and guidance, supporting a longer-term growth thesis. Fair Isaac: Earnings Prove Business Has Never Been Stronger (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Index attention: coverage noting FICO’s presence across the Russell 1000 could attract passive/index flows and increase investor interest if rebalancing or screen-based buying occurs. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Gains Attention Across Russell 1000 Index
- Neutral Sentiment: Debt financing update: FICO priced $1.0B of 6.25% senior notes due 2034 (private offering). Management says proceeds will be used for specified corporate purposes; the transaction boosts liquidity but raises fixed interest costs. FICO Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion in Senior Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: analysts and media are re-evaluating FICO after a steep pullback — some view the decline as a buying opportunity, others see remaining downside until competitive dynamics clarify. Assessing Fair Isaac (FICO) Valuation After Steep Recent Share Price Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Performance context: commentary shows FICO has trailed the S&P 500 over the past year even as analysts remain moderately optimistic — sets expectations for catch-up or further pressure depending on execution. Is Fair Isaac Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pricing hit: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion announced aggressive, below?market pricing for VantageScore 4.0 in mortgage origination — this drove a sharp selloff in FICO shares as investors fear market-share pressure and margin impact in the U.S. mortgage channel. Fair Isaac Stock Tumbles. The Credit Bureaus Swing Big With Price Cuts.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: UBS trimmed its price target and moved to a neutral rating, reflecting near-term uncertainty despite upside from current levels — contributing to weaker sentiment. Benzinga Coverage of UBS Price Target Change
Fair Isaac Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,092.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,068.67 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,447.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,588.86.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.
Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.
FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.
