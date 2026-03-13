Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 73,729 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,105 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,729 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Expedia Group worth $41,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $227.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

