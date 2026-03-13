ARP Global Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

ARP Global Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,260,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.1% of ARP Global Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.9%

TSM stock opened at $337.03 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy on TSM with a $470 price target, signaling analyst conviction in TSM’s medium-term upside and technology leadership. Read More.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy on TSM with a $470 price target, signaling analyst conviction in TSM’s medium-term upside and technology leadership. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish write-ups argue TSM is a “buy-the-dip” given accelerating AI infrastructure demand, >60% gross margins, strong cash generation and expected revenue acceleration into 2026. Those narratives support medium-to-long-term upside even as short-term volatility continues. Read More.

Multiple bullish write-ups argue TSM is a “buy-the-dip” given accelerating AI infrastructure demand, >60% gross margins, strong cash generation and expected revenue acceleration into 2026. Those narratives support medium-to-long-term upside even as short-term volatility continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets highlight that TSM has surged ~34% over six months on AI-driven sales and expects strong 2026 growth, reinforcing the growth narrative behind current analyst bullishness. Read More.

Zacks and other outlets highlight that TSM has surged ~34% over six months on AI-driven sales and expects strong 2026 growth, reinforcing the growth narrative behind current analyst bullishness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted TSM finished a recent session up modestly as the broader market dipped, indicating short-term intraday swings can reverse quickly and that headline-driven moves may not reflect fundamentals. Read More.

Zacks noted TSM finished a recent session up modestly as the broader market dipped, indicating short-term intraday swings can reverse quickly and that headline-driven moves may not reflect fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ analyst blog highlights the broader semiconductor cycle — global chip sales jumped in January — which is supportive for TSM but ties TSM’s performance to cyclical industry dynamics. Read More.

Zacks’ analyst blog highlights the broader semiconductor cycle — global chip sales jumped in January — which is supportive for TSM but ties TSM’s performance to cyclical industry dynamics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An afternoon sell-off in other chip stocks followed a report that TSM’s sales growth came in below some expectations, which prompted broader concern around near-term demand and helped push the sector lower. Read More.

An afternoon sell-off in other chip stocks followed a report that TSM’s sales growth came in below some expectations, which prompted broader concern around near-term demand and helped push the sector lower. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and energy shocks tied to the Iran war are pressuring foreign markets in Europe and Asia; that risk-off backdrop can amplify selling in large-cap exporters and tech names like TSM even if long-term growth drivers remain intact. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

