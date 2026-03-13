Martingale Asset Management L P Has $23.87 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,642 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $23,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $269,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $226.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

