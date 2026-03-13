Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xencor

Xencor Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $851.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 73,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,153,329.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 236,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,943.28. This represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Celia Eckert sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 78,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,206.25. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,009. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.