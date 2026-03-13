Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) & IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. IHI pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Parker-Hannifin pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IHI pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend for 70 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and IHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 17.29% 27.56% 12.72% IHI 6.50% 21.69% 4.70%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 5 16 0 2.76 IHI 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Parker-Hannifin and IHI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus target price of $995.37, suggesting a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than IHI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and IHI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $19.85 billion 5.74 $3.53 billion $27.42 32.89 IHI $10.68 billion 2.43 $744.08 million $0.70 34.27

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than IHI. Parker-Hannifin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHI has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats IHI on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, such as control actuation systems and components, engine build-up ducting, engine exhaust nozzles and assemblies, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inerting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, avionics, sensors, pneumatic control components, thermal management products, fire detection and suppression systems and components, and wheels and brakes, as well as fluid metering, delivery, and atomization devices. This segment markets its products directly to OEMs and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships. It also offers 3D laser radars, X-ray inspection systems, monitoring equipment, oil leak monitors, vibration control systems and seismic isolation floor systems, and disaster prevention equipment; environmental monitoring; cryogenic products, material handling systems, steelmaking equipment, pulp and paper machinery, agricultural machinery, life associated equipment; aero engines; rocket, space utilization, defense, and traffic control systems; and communication, electronic, electric measuring, information processing machines, and other instruments and equipment. In addition, the company sells and rents real estate. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.