Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $16.22

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.1563.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The company had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,965 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,678 shares of the airline’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

