Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price target on Strategy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Strategy has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $457.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.29.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,400. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,128. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $880,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

