Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $442.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.74%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $294,201.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,523. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 70,946 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.6% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,982,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after purchasing an additional 740,360 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 309.1% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 870.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 82,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 74,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 244,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

