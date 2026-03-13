Brokerages Set PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT at $16.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PD

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:PD opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $124.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,389,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,902,027.75. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 713.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 223,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 195,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Key PagerDuty News

Here are the key news stories impacting PagerDuty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — PagerDuty reported $0.29 EPS vs. consensus $0.24, topping estimates and showing year?over?year improvement. PagerDuty (PD) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q4 EPS beat — PagerDuty reported $0.29 EPS vs. consensus $0.24, topping estimates and showing year?over?year improvement. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive EPS guidance — management set FY2027 EPS at $1.23–$1.28 (well above the prior consensus ~$0.85) and Q1 EPS at $0.23–$0.25 (above Q1 estimates), which supports a more profitable outlook if achieved.

Aggressive EPS guidance — management set FY2027 EPS at $1.23–$1.28 (well above the prior consensus ~$0.85) and Q1 EPS at $0.23–$0.25 (above Q1 estimates), which supports a more profitable outlook if achieved. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum — PagerDuty expanded its AI ecosystem and pushed a Spring 2026 platform release, highlighting strategic progress in AI?first operations that could drive longer?term growth/retention. PagerDuty Expands AI Ecosystem Spring 2026 Release

Product momentum — PagerDuty expanded its AI ecosystem and pushed a Spring 2026 platform release, highlighting strategic progress in AI?first operations that could drive longer?term growth/retention. Neutral Sentiment: Official release — company posted full results and commentary noting stabilized retention and margin expansion for FY2026; that context tempers both the good and bad in the numbers. Press Release: Q4 & FY2026 Results

Official release — company posted full results and commentary noting stabilized retention and margin expansion for FY2026; that context tempers both the good and bad in the numbers. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance and quarterly revenue uncertainty — FY and Q1 revenue guides ($488.5M–$496.5M FY; $118M–$120M Q1) came in below street revenue expectations, creating concern that top?line growth will lag even if profitability improves.

Revenue guidance and quarterly revenue uncertainty — FY and Q1 revenue guides ($488.5M–$496.5M FY; $118M–$120M Q1) came in below street revenue expectations, creating concern that top?line growth will lag even if profitability improves. Negative Sentiment: Mixed / weaker operating metrics reported by some datapoints — a third?party summary flagged a revenue miss vs. one consensus, sharply lower operating cash flow year?over?year and a drop in cash on hand; those liquidity and cash?flow notes can pressure the multiple. PagerDuty Stock Falls on Q4 2026 Earnings

Mixed / weaker operating metrics reported by some datapoints — a third?party summary flagged a revenue miss vs. one consensus, sharply lower operating cash flow year?over?year and a drop in cash on hand; those liquidity and cash?flow notes can pressure the multiple. Negative Sentiment: Insider / institutional moves — recent insider sale activity and large institutional position reductions flagged in filings amplify investor caution after the quarter.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.