Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Cut to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,940,000 after buying an additional 4,836,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,594,000 after buying an additional 4,302,126 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Novo Nordisk from “strong sell” to “hold,” a modest vote that may limit further downside from some retail/quant sellers. Read More.

Zacks upgraded Novo Nordisk from “strong sell” to “hold,” a modest vote that may limit further downside from some retail/quant sellers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Novo entered a WHO Foundation partnership focused on cardio?renal?metabolic diseases and committed funding for obesity/diabetes efforts in low? and middle?income countries — a reputational and long?term access play that supports the company’s global public?health positioning. Read More.

Novo entered a WHO Foundation partnership focused on cardio?renal?metabolic diseases and committed funding for obesity/diabetes efforts in low? and middle?income countries — a reputational and long?term access play that supports the company’s global public?health positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Novo Holdings published 2025 annual results showing income and investment returns; while the report is routine, its figures are being viewed through the lens of Novo Nordisk’s share?price swing. Read More.

Novo Holdings published 2025 annual results showing income and investment returns; while the report is routine, its figures are being viewed through the lens of Novo Nordisk’s share?price swing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: India’s regulator warned drugmakers about direct or surrogate advertising for weight?loss drugs, a policy development that adds regulatory complexity across a large and fast?growing market but is industry?wide rather than Novo?specific. Read More.

India’s regulator warned drugmakers about direct or surrogate advertising for weight?loss drugs, a policy development that adds regulatory complexity across a large and fast?growing market but is industry?wide rather than Novo?specific. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FDA issued a warning letter over failures in post?marketing adverse event reporting tied to semaglutide, triggering immediate regulatory risk and heightened compliance scrutiny that can hurt investor confidence and valuation. Read More.

FDA issued a warning letter over failures in post?marketing adverse event reporting tied to semaglutide, triggering immediate regulatory risk and heightened compliance scrutiny that can hurt investor confidence and valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory news sparked sharp market reaction and legal attention: a class?action/investor probe (Pomerantz) was announced and some articles report a very steep intraday drop tied to the FDA news, increasing the chance of litigation and reputational/financial fallout. Read More.

Regulatory news sparked sharp market reaction and legal attention: a class?action/investor probe (Pomerantz) was announced and some articles report a very steep intraday drop tied to the FDA news, increasing the chance of litigation and reputational/financial fallout. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have reacted: TD Cowen and others trimmed ratings/targets, and coverage notes the hit to Novo Holdings’ controlling?shareholder asset value — both amplify selling pressure. Read More.

Analysts have reacted: TD Cowen and others trimmed ratings/targets, and coverage notes the hit to Novo Holdings’ controlling?shareholder asset value — both amplify selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from Eli Lilly (big investments and programs to expand GLP?1 access) is a strategic negative for Novo’s long?term market share and pricing power in GLP?1s. Investors should factor stronger Lilly initiatives into longer?term growth forecasts. Read More.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

