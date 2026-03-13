NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.59 and last traded at C$18.84. Approximately 46,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 57,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.56.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NGEx Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NGEx Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.56.

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

