Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Trading Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.2729. Approximately 203,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 222,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2919.

Century Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project. Century Lithium Corp. was formerly known as Cypress Development Corp.

