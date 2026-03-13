Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.25 and last traded at GBX 22.25. 124,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 371,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.90.

About Likewise Group

Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to independent retailers and contractors via its twelve Distribution and Logistics Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newbury, Sidcup, Sudbury, Erith, Derby, Newport and Plymouth.

With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, In its formative five year journey, it has established a business with over 7,000 customers and currently employees c.560 employees.

