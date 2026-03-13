Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.48 and last traded at GBX 20.75. 2,958,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 695,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Arrow Exploration from GBX 21 to GBX 20 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.56.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins.

