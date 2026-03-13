Atome (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51 and last traded at GBX 50.98. 96,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 158,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50.

Atome Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.79. The firm has a market cap of £25.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56.

Atome Company Profile

ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.

