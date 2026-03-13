Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$113.68 and last traded at C$113.69. 28,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 18,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.44.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.03.

About Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

The investment objective of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF CAD-hedged the ETF is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index CAD-hedged the Index. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing primarily in a U.S. domiciled fund managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc U.S. domiciled Vanguard Fund, that seeks to track the CRSP US Total Market Index.

