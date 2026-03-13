Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.15. Approximately 94,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 138,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07.

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. The Company offers a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements.

