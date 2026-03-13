Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 and last traded at GBX 3.17. Approximately 68,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,107,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.28.

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £27.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -96.99.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally. This is complemented by a fast-growing digital business, including its direct to consumer website and an increasing number of global digital partners.

The Group is recognised as one of the fastest product innovators in the accessible beauty market, and is challenging the established order by rapidly developing and launching new products to take advantage of new market trends, promoting brand awareness via social influencer marketing, its own social media following of 6.3 million, and by providing high quality products at prices substantially lower than beauty prestige competitors.

At its core, the Group is committed to inclusivity and diversity and offers cosmetics shades for every skin colour and across every price point.

