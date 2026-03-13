Short Interest in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Declines By 51.0%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 50,609 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the February 12th total of 103,322 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance
BCD traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 104,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,043. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $37.19.
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $5.3293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,696.0%.
About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF
The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index). BCD was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Abrdn.
