Short Interest in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Declines By 51.0%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 50,609 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the February 12th total of 103,322 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

BCD traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 104,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,043. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $5.3293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,696.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 74,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

(Get Free Report)

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index). BCD was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.