Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Shares Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 3,305,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental and mobility solutions provider, offering a wide range of transportation services to individual and corporate customers. Through its Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands, the company provides daily, weekly and monthly car rentals, as well as long-term leasing, fleet management and dedicated account services. Hertz serves leisure travelers, business clients and government entities with passenger cars, SUVs, vans and specialty vehicles, complemented by digital reservation platforms and roadside assistance offerings.

