Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192.40 and last traded at GBX 189. 421,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,835,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.60.

BCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 360 to GBX 335 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baltic Classifieds Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of £876.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 243.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist. The portals are accessible through the websites of the Group’s various brands via desktop and mobile.

