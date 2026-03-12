Short Interest in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Increases By 164.5%

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 215,364 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the February 12th total of 81,408 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 289,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

PSI stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.68. 115,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Semiconductors ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 543,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 365,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 60,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States semiconductors companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors.

