Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 698 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the February 12th total of 1,381 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,731 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000.

NBDS traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $31.34. 340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.28. Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

The Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global companies that are perceived to be positioned to benefit from disruptive innovations and trends. NBDS was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

