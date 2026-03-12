Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) Short Interest Up 92.5% in February

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,981 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the February 12th total of 1,029 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAMC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the third quarter worth $903,000.

About Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund invests in US mid-cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PAMC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

