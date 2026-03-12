Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX) Short Interest Update

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 405 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the February 12th total of 1,309 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264. Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Company Profile

The Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (QIDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks total return by broadly investing in US stocks of any market capitalization. QIDX was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Indexperts.

