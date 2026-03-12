Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX) Short Interest Update

Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:QIDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 405 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the February 12th total of 1,309 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Stock Down 1.6%
Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264. Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.
Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF
- The move Washington made in 1934
- What happened to Blockbuster is about to happen to computers
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indexperts Quality Earnings Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.