Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 149,139 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the February 12th total of 53,938 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 435,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 296,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,062. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New York State personal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of public authorities and municipalities located in New York. Its portfolio is broadly diversified across metropolitan areas, local school districts, transportation authorities and other state and local entities.

Managed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC, a subsidiary of TIAA that specializes in municipal bond investing, NRK employs a disciplined, quality-focused approach to security selection.

