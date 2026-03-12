Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 149,139 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the February 12th total of 53,938 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 435,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 296,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,062. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New York State personal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of public authorities and municipalities located in New York. Its portfolio is broadly diversified across metropolitan areas, local school districts, transportation authorities and other state and local entities.
Managed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC, a subsidiary of TIAA that specializes in municipal bond investing, NRK employs a disciplined, quality-focused approach to security selection.
